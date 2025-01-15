Growing Home: Garden Seed Packets

Garden seed packets contain a lot of information such as the year it was packaged or how deep and wide to plant the seed. But the most dubious seed packet information is the “days to harvest” information. This refers to the time between seeding and harvesting or the date between setting out transplants and harvest. It does not count the time it takes to grow the seed into a viable transplant. These “days to harvest” numbers listed on a seed packet are not regulated, which would be difficult as every location is different. So always treat the listed number of days to harvest on your seed packet as just a vague guideline.