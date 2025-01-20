© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SHORT FEATURES
Growing Home

Growing Home: George Washington's Greenhouse

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published January 20, 2025 at 11:05 AM MST

George Washington was an early adopter of the home greenhouse. In the mid-1780s he constructed a greenhouse that only had south facing vertical glass. It had a large fireplace with an intricate flue system that allowed heat to radiate under the floor and in the north wall. Inside, George Washington grew many tropical plants such as citrus, palms and pineapple. The greenhouse burned down in 1835 and was rebuilt in 1951. There were two brick buildings attached to the greenhouse’s west and east sides which were used to house George Washington’s slaves. Washington emancipated his slaves upon his death.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb