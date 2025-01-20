Growing Home: George Washington's Greenhouse

George Washington was an early adopter of the home greenhouse. In the mid-1780s he constructed a greenhouse that only had south facing vertical glass. It had a large fireplace with an intricate flue system that allowed heat to radiate under the floor and in the north wall. Inside, George Washington grew many tropical plants such as citrus, palms and pineapple. The greenhouse burned down in 1835 and was rebuilt in 1951. There were two brick buildings attached to the greenhouse’s west and east sides which were used to house George Washington’s slaves. Washington emancipated his slaves upon his death.