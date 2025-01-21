Growing Home: Graupel

There is something that falls out of the sky that isn't snow, or sleet, or hail, So, what the heck Is It? Have you ever seen snow granules that resemble pellets of Styrofoam that often bounces when it hits the ground? What you likely see is what is known by its German name of “graupel,” Graupel are white roundish lightweight frozen pellets, with 1/5th the density of ice. Graupel is also known as “soft hail.” Because they are lightweight, they can be blown many miles before they drop and can come out of a clear sky. Graupel requires very cold clouds in which to form.