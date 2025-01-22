Growing Home: George Washington Carver

George Washington Carver was born a slave in 1864. As a free man he earned a bachelor’s and graduate degree in agriculture. Carver went on to establish an agricultural school at the Tuskegee Institute where his discoveries revolutionized agriculture. Carver brought crop rotation to America. He created 325 different uses for peanuts. His many discoveries included adhesives, axle grease, bleach, chili sauce, instant coffee, linoleum, and Worcestershire sauce. Through his discoveries, George Washington Carver improved living conditions of poor farmers across the South by increasing their yields and improving their diets.