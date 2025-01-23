Growing Home: Cattails

Cattails are very commonly found our western wetlands. Besides providing wetland habitat, cattails were an important resource for American Indians. Roots were used for food. Leaves were woven into baskets, mats and wall coverings. Cattail down, the feathery fluff that looks like a hotdog on a stalk has many uses. Cattail down catches the wind carrying the seeds afar. The down can was used for fire resistant insulation and was used by Indians as infant diaper material because of its high absorbency and softness- and unlike most of today’s diapers, they were biodegradable!