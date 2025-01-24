© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Growing Home

Growing Home: Wheelbarrow

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published January 24, 2025 at 11:00 AM MST

The traditional wheelbarrow has one wheel - which requires good balance and avoiding overloading the bucket. There are dual-wheeled types that are better for heavy hauling. Maintain your wheelbarrow by storing it nose down and regularly oiling wooden handles with linseed oil. Always lift a full wheelbarrow using your leg muscles, keeping your back straight. Wear gloves to prevent blisters. What is the correct pronunciation … wheelbarrow as in barrow (ending in o.w.) or wheelbarrel as in the word barrel? Wheelbarrow is the correct pronunciation. It comes from the word, “barrow” which is an open container for carrying people or goods.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb