Growing Home: Wheelbarrow

The traditional wheelbarrow has one wheel - which requires good balance and avoiding overloading the bucket. There are dual-wheeled types that are better for heavy hauling. Maintain your wheelbarrow by storing it nose down and regularly oiling wooden handles with linseed oil. Always lift a full wheelbarrow using your leg muscles, keeping your back straight. Wear gloves to prevent blisters. What is the correct pronunciation … wheelbarrow as in barrow (ending in o.w.) or wheelbarrel as in the word barrel? Wheelbarrow is the correct pronunciation. It comes from the word, “barrow” which is an open container for carrying people or goods.