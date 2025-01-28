© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Growing Home

Growing Home: Frank Meyer

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published January 28, 2025 at 11:00 AM MST

Frank Meyer was a USDA plant explorer in the early 1900s, mostly traveling across Asia by foot while collecting new agricultural species. He was like an agricultural Indiana Jones as he had outlandish adventures. Meyer persevered despite being regularly threatened, attacked and robbed. Meyer introduced over 2,500 plants to America including drought-hardy alfalfa, sorghum, and citrus varieties- like his namesake the Meyer lemon. Frank Meyer’s collections included forty-two unique soybean varieties, including the first oil-bearing type that helped make soybeans a major American crop.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb