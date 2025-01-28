Growing Home: Frank Meyer

Frank Meyer was a USDA plant explorer in the early 1900s, mostly traveling across Asia by foot while collecting new agricultural species. He was like an agricultural Indiana Jones as he had outlandish adventures. Meyer persevered despite being regularly threatened, attacked and robbed. Meyer introduced over 2,500 plants to America including drought-hardy alfalfa, sorghum, and citrus varieties- like his namesake the Meyer lemon. Frank Meyer’s collections included forty-two unique soybean varieties, including the first oil-bearing type that helped make soybeans a major American crop.