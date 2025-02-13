Growing Home: Beekeeping

Before you decide to try your hand at beekeeping, consider the challenges of getting started. The obvious challenge is getting stung, but a properly managed hive lessens the stings. Unless you can find used equipment, beekeeping supplies are not cheap. Besides needing hive boxes, you need proper protective clothing, gear, a smoker, and a special hive tool. One or two beehives plus equipment can run several hundred dollars. You also need to learn how to identify and treat potential bee pests and diseases. The best way to start off in beekeeping is to find a mentor who can give you hands-on experience.