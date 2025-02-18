Growing Home: A Good Compost Pile

A good compost pile needs materials high in nitrogen and high in carbon. Nitrogen materials include kitchen scraps and plant trimmings or weeds (without seed heads). To balance out the nitrogen-rich materials, compost also needs carbon-rich ingredients like brown leaves and grass, sawdust, hay and even shredded paper. The size of the particles you put in your compost is very important. Cutting kitchen scraps into smaller pieces speeds decomposition. Avoid adding meat or salty foods to the compost pile. Regularly stir the pile to increase aeration and add enough water to lightly moisten the pile.