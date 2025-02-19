Growing Home: Jicama

Jicama (pronounced HEE-ka-ma) is a crispy, sweet, edible root. related to beans and is native to Mexico. It is gaining in popularity in the produce aisle. Jicama tubers are commonly sold at around 1-2 pounds but can reach up to 50 pounds in the wild. Serve Jicama in salads, salsas, and vegetable platters. It stores in the fridge for up to two weeks. Because Jicama is a tropical plant, it would grow best in a warmer greenhouse starting from seed or Jicama tubers. If you grow Jicama know that the beans, leaves, and flowers from the jicama vines are toxic. Only the tubers are edible.

