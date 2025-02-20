Growing Home: The Artichoke

The artichoke is a flowering bud of a thistle-like plant. The peak of artichoke production is from March through mid-May. The Artichoke is native to the Mediterranean area, but most US production is near Castroville, California. In 1947, Marilyn Monroe got her start as an entertainer as the first Artichoke Queen of Castroville, California. Growing annual, short season varieties of artichokes can be done in Colorado, especially if you start with transplants. Artichokes need cooler night temperatures, to trigger the production of meatier leaves and larger hearts (the fleshy edible center).