Growing Home: Hanging Houseplants

Hanging houseplants add an interesting dimension to the home. They can draw attention to fine architectural details and mask unattractive ones. Often you want to start with two or three plants in one hanging pot to create a full pot earlier. Occasional pruning of the tips of the plants will stimulate branching. Some good choices for hanging houseplants in lower light windows include Boston Fern, Pothos or devil’s ivy and Grape Ivy. Good hanging plants for sunny windows include the Spider Plant, Asparagus fern. Plants for most any window include Grape Ivy, Swedish Ivy and the Wandering Jew plant.