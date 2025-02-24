Growing Home: Sansevieria

I am often asked what is the absolute toughest houseplant that someone with a brown thumb could grow? My answer is always the mother-in-law plant also known as the snake plant or sword plant. Its Latin name is “sansevieria,” after the Italian Prince of Sansevieria, a horticulturalist in the 18th century. These plants resemble swords and are related to agave. Sansevieria leaves are fibrous and have been used to make rope. They also tolerate almost any condition in the home with ease . . . drought, bright sun, low light, being root bound and more.