© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Growing Home

Growing Home: Sansevieria

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published February 24, 2025 at 11:00 AM MST

I am often asked what is the absolute toughest houseplant that someone with a brown thumb could grow? My answer is always the mother-in-law plant also known as the snake plant or sword plant. Its Latin name is “sansevieria,” after the Italian Prince of Sansevieria, a horticulturalist in the 18th century. These plants resemble swords and are related to agave. Sansevieria leaves are fibrous and have been used to make rope. They also tolerate almost any condition in the home with ease . . . drought, bright sun, low light, being root bound and more.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb