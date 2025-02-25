Growing Home: Maple Trees

The Tatarian maple is a tree suited to the alkaline soils of the west. In June, the Tatarian maple produces winged helicopter-like seeds that are known as samaras. One special Tatarian maple is the “Hot Wings maple” which was developed at the Fort Collins Wholesale Nursery from seeds that originated from the Cheyenne Horticulture Research Station. In the summer, Hot Wings maple provides six weeks of breath-taking scarlet red helicopter like samaras seedpods, giving the tree the appearance blooming. Then like most maples, the Hot Wings Maple puts on a Fall color show with striking orange-red to yellow foliage.

