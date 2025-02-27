© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
Growing Home

Growing Home: Radishes

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published February 27, 2025 at 11:00 AM MST

The edible radish roots come in many different colors, including white, purple, red, green, orange, and even black. Radishes roots also vary in size and shape, ranging from small, ball-shaped and carrot-shaped varieties to foot-long, icicle-shaped Daikon radishes. While most people eat the swollen radish root, some have found that if left to continue growing, they produce edible, tasty seed pods that are best harvested when young and slender. There is even a variety of radish known as the "Rat Tail Radish" that doesn’t produce an edible root but is grown only for its prolific production of edible pods.

