Growing Home: Houseplant Watering

Many people settle into regular houseplant watering schedules but as the light angles in your windows change with the seasons your schedule might cause over or underwatering. If you habitually over or under water your houseplants, consider getting a houseplant water meter. These water meters are simple handheld devices with a metal probe you stick into the soil and a scale that tells you exactly how wet your soil is to correctly determine your plant’s needs. Because houseplants have differing needs and different potting soils, a meter can take the guess work out of the equation.