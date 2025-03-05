© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Growing Home

Growing Home: Bonemeal as a Fertilizer

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published March 5, 2025 at 11:00 AM MST

Many decades ago, bonemeal as a garden fertilizer source was rich in nutrients and did a fine job in promoting plant growth. It was treasured for providing organic phosphorus and nitrogen. But newer bone meal processing techniques now remove bone meal’s nitrogen, available phosphorus and other nutrients. The remaining phosphorus in bone meal is also slower to break down in our alkaline soils. With most of the nitrogen and micronutrients gone, bone meal is not a great fertilizer for the money. Fortunately, using quality compost in your garden usually provides adequate levels of phosphorus.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb