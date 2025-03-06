Growing Home: Oaks

Certain oaks make great trees in much of the intermountain west. One good choice is the “swamp white oak,” reaching up to 50’ with a broad rounded crown and a gold to red fall color. It tolerates our alkaline soils and contrary to its name, it doesn’t need a swamp to survive. The “bur oak” also does well. Gamble Oaks are native and are great as shrubs or small trees. Oak seeds, the acorns, were an important food source for native tribes but need to be repeatedly boiled and rinsed before edible. Oaks are slow growing the first few years, but speed up later on in life.