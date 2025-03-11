Growing Home: Burr Buttercup

This is the time of year when the weed, Burr Buttercup, is in full swing. Bur buttercup germinates in fall, dies back and then reemerges in early spring to set flowers and burr covered seeds. They form a low dense mat with bright yellow flowers, and can take over large areas of ground. Burr Buttercup contains ranunculin, which is a highly toxic compound, when the plant is consumed. Sheep and other animals can be poisoned and die if they consume Burr Buttercup. The best control for gardeners is to hoe the plants before they flower or carefully torch the plant before it sets seed.

