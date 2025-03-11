© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Growing Home

Growing Home: Burr Buttercup

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published March 11, 2025 at 11:00 AM MDT

This is the time of year when the weed, Burr Buttercup, is in full swing. Bur buttercup germinates in fall, dies back and then reemerges in early spring to set flowers and burr covered seeds. They form a low dense mat with bright yellow flowers, and can take over large areas of ground. Burr Buttercup contains ranunculin, which is a highly toxic compound, when the plant is consumed. Sheep and other animals can be poisoned and die if they consume Burr Buttercup. The best control for gardeners is to hoe the plants before they flower or carefully torch the plant before it sets seed.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb