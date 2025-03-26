© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
Growing Home: Asparagus

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published March 26, 2025 at 11:00 AM MDT

Unlike many vegetables, asparagus has both male and female plants. Only the female asparagus produce seeds (little red berries) which expend a lot of energy. The female plants drop seed that sprout and cause overcrowding. The female asparagus produces more spears, they are smaller and overall yield less than male asparagus. Plant breeders have developed new male asparagus plants that produce larger yields. Some of these include Asparabest, Jersey Giant, and Jersey King. The male hybrid asparagus are more cold tolerant, live longer and emerge earlier in the spring.

