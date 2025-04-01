Growing Home: Onion Sets

Onions sets are small little onion bulbs and are often available at many garden centers. Onion sets are a common way for people to grow onions. Unfortunately, onion sets tend to produce smaller and lower quality onions. Instead, shop around for small onion plants with green tops and sold in bundles. These produce better quality onions than do the onion sets. Also, look for the “long keeping” onion varieties which are commonly available in catalogs. Long Keeping onions can be stored for up to six months or more in a cool dry spot.