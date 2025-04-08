Growing Home - Gardening Quotes

Spring is bursting out, so I thought I’d share some gardening quotes. Claude Monet said, “My garden is my most beautiful masterpiece.” Janet Kilburn Phillips said, “There are no gardening mistakes, only experiments.” Martha Smith said, “I do some of my best thinking while pulling weeds.” An old Greek proverb says, “A society grows great when old men plant trees in whose shade they know they shall never sit.” Finally, Minnie Aumonier said, "When the world wearies and society ceases to satisfy, there is always the garden."