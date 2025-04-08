© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Growing Home

Growing Home - Gardening Quotes

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published April 8, 2025 at 11:00 AM MDT

Spring is bursting out, so I thought I’d share some gardening quotes. Claude Monet said, “My garden is my most beautiful masterpiece.” Janet Kilburn Phillips said, “There are no gardening mistakes, only experiments.” Martha Smith said, “I do some of my best thinking while pulling weeds.” An old Greek proverb says, “A society grows great when old men plant trees in whose shade they know they shall never sit.” Finally, Minnie Aumonier said, "When the world wearies and society ceases to satisfy, there is always the garden."

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb