Growing Home - Home Remedies

There are many home remedies for use in the garden. Fortunately, there is a great book titled, “The Truth About Garden Remedies,” by Jeff Gillman. Gillman says that it is best to stick with store-bought insecticidal soap rather than homemade. He explains that the homemade insecticidal soap sprays often cause more leaf burning than the commercial formulations. However, both are non-toxic to people but effective on bugs. If you do make your own insecticidal soap, test it on a few leaves and wait three days to see if there is any leaf damage.