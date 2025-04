The Plant Select Program finds landscape plants that thrive in our intermountain regions, creating more beauty for less work and water. This year they released a new ornamental grass known as Thin Man Golden Prairie Prass. This attractive, drought-tolerant, upright native grass has blue-green foliage. Thin Man Grass is more drought tolerant than most ornamental grasses and reaches up to 3’ high with a narrow footprint. Thin man grass also attracts pollinators.