Growing Home

Growing Home - Kale and Collards

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published April 21, 2025 at 11:00 AM MDT

Kale and collards are different forms of the same plant. Kale often have curly leaves while collards have broad smooth leaves. The Romans spread Kale and Collards across Europe and Britan. The word Kale was coined by the Scottish. Cabbage was developed from Kale and Collards but wasn’t available until the later Middle Ages when it was popularized. Kale and Cabbage later became prevalent in the New England areas, while Collards being more heat tolerant became a staple in the southern states.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
