Growing Home - Hanging Baskets

Hanging baskets can really dress up an entrance or patio, but they require special care. Baskets must be planted tightly to achieve a lush look, which means they have less soil and retain less water than plants in the ground. This is why hanging pots do their best if watered daily. Because the extra water washes out the fertilizer, hanging baskets also need to be fertilized at least every two weeks or less, if you use a slow-release fertilizer. Don’t be shy about removing plants past their prime and replacing them with new plants.