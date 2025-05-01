© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
Growing Home

Growing Home - Flowering Plants for a Dry, Sunny Spot

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published May 1, 2025 at 11:00 AM MDT

Looking for some flowering plants that survive a dry, sunny spot? For annuals, try moss rose, geraniums, marigolds, salvias and zinnias. For perennials, try blanket flower, hen and chicks, penstemons and Russian sage. Many ornamental grasses can also take the dry and heat of summer. While these plants can take it drier than most, they still need good soil preparation and regular but modest watering, especially early in the season and during hot spells.

