Growing Home - Ginseng

Ginseng is a popular medicinal herb. Ginseng is native to the forests of eastern North America. A dried pound of ginseng can bring in $600 $1,000, Because of its value ginseng was over-harvested and wild populations diminished. In 1887 George Stanton a tinsmith in upstate New York, was the first to successfully grow ginseng under shade structures. By the 1890s, he had the largest ginseng plantation in the US. By 2020 7,000 tons of ginseng is grown commercially with 60% produced in Canada, 30% in China, and 10% in the US.