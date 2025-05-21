Growing Home - Sweet Alyssum

Sweet alyssum is an annual, ground cover flower that looks great in both containers and on the edges of beds. This flower comes with white, red, or purple flowers that bloom until frost. It prefers growing in full to part sun. There are varieties that have a trailing habit and are perfect for spilling over the sides of pots, hanging baskets or tubs. It is especially fragrant in the afternoon and evenings, having a sweet, honey-like aroma on its small, fragrant flowers. Sweet Alyssum also attracts beneficial insects into your garden.