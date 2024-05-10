Gunnison Tunnel Series: Putting The Water to The Land, pt. 4

[44:14] If you think about just the sheer numbers. If we were to operate the tunnel alone, not relying on in the Uncompahgre, we can only satisfy about 50% of our shareholders. The Uncompahgre doesn't participate a great deal. we have a senior water rights on the Uncompahgre River. So we have the ability to call out at the M&D that is our Our Calling point. And what happened is this as these projects bought into the Gunnison Tunnel project, you know in the early 1900s, they transferred their water rights to the water users and they all made them alternate point to the at the M&D Canal. So we can conceivably legally place a call on the if we're short of water and if we were to place the call at the M&D, we would call out 80% of Ouray County what is happened in.

Sorry, just to understand. So those water rights are older than the tunnel and that's from the people who put that water to work before the tunnel?