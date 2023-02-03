KVNF Regional Newscast: February 3, 2023

Delta County School Board member Beth Suppes recently cautioned school board members and Superintendent Caryn Gibson about adhering to the Sunshine Law, reports the Delta County Independent. The Sunshine Law was created to ensure transparency of all public business. U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert wants to open Thompson Divide to oil drilling, according to the Daily Sentinel.

Mercy Hospital is Durango’s only hospital with a maternity ward, and it’s no longer allowing women to get their tubes tied, reports the Colorado Sun. January was National Radon Action month and health officials in the Rocky Mountain region are urging people to test their homes for the gas that is the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers.

