KVNF Regional Newscast: March 18, 2022

Kate Redmond reports a Colorado project helping meet basic needs of people living in the Navajo Nation is coming to the North Fork Valley for a visit with supporters at Big B's Delicious Orchards on Saturday. Plus Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership’s sustainable recreation coordinator Dan Chehayl talks with Gavin Dahl about the 16th annual Fly Fishing Film Tour this Saturday at the 4-H Center in Ridgway as well as their river restoration and mine reclamation projects.

Listen • 8:10