KVNF Regional Newscast: March 18, 2022
- Congress passed the omnibus spending bill this week, including funds for Montrose Courthouse renovation, a new urgent care clinic in Palisade, water treatment upgrades in Hotchkiss, fire suppression, and much more
- Montrose 6-year old Amelia Fishering and her mom Sarah are launching Sunflowers for Ukraine, with a printmaking workshop at Mosaic on Saturday from 1 to 4
- We hear a clip of the latest Rain & Shine from Calla Rose Ostrander about iconic sandhill cranes
- CPW is studying sandhill cranes to better understand their changing migration patterns, including 4000 or so now wintering around Escalante Wildlife Area near Delta
- Ashley Ahearn reports for Mountain West News Bureau on a ranching family inspired by wolves to rethink the way they manage their land, in part one of a three part series