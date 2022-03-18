© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
FINAL_BANNER-01.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: March 18, 2022

Published March 18, 2022 at 10:27 AM MDT
WomensWork.png
  • Congress passed the omnibus spending bill this week, including funds for Montrose Courthouse renovation, a new urgent care clinic in Palisade, water treatment upgrades in Hotchkiss, fire suppression, and much more
  • Montrose 6-year old Amelia Fishering and her mom Sarah are launching Sunflowers for Ukraine, with a printmaking workshop at Mosaic on Saturday from 1 to 4
  • We hear a clip of the latest Rain & Shine from Calla Rose Ostrander about iconic sandhill cranes
  • CPW is studying sandhill cranes to better understand their changing migration patterns, including 4000 or so now wintering around Escalante Wildlife Area near Delta
  • Ashley Ahearn reports for Mountain West News Bureau on a ranching family inspired by wolves to rethink the way they manage their land, in part one of a three part series

Tags

KVNF Regional Newscast Montrose CountyHotchkissPalisadeMichael BennetLauren BoebertUkraineCalla Rose OstranderRain & ShineMosaicSandhill cranesAshley AhearnwolvesMountain West News Bureau
Stay Connected
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
See stories by Gavin Dahl
Related Content
  • DanChehayl.png
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: March 17, 2022
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    Kate Redmond reports a Colorado project helping meet basic needs of people living in the Navajo Nation is coming to the North Fork Valley for a visit with supporters at Big B's Delicious Orchards on Saturday. Plus Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership’s sustainable recreation coordinator Dan Chehayl talks with Gavin Dahl about the 16th annual Fly Fishing Film Tour this Saturday at the 4-H Center in Ridgway as well as their river restoration and mine reclamation projects.