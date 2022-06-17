© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: June 17, 2022

Published June 17, 2022 at 7:43 AM MDT
Four cities in Boulder County pushed forward a list of measures last week that are on their way to becoming ordinances. Boulder, Louisville, Lafayette and Superior passed bans on the possession of assault weapons, raising the age to own a gun to 21 and imposing a 10-day waiting period before delivery of a firearm, in response to recent mass shootings. Denver Post reports they will also prohibit carrying firearms on city properties, at demonstrations, or near polling locations and require signage at gun shops. Some measures need a final vote in the coming weeks to become official.

A rafter died Tuesday when he overturned in the Poudre River near Fort Collins. He was tossed into the water just east of the Mishawaka Amphitheater, then pulled to shore, as a Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer, three sheriff’s deputies and a witness performed CPR while waiting for a medical helicopter. Associated Press reports the raft was not a commercial operation but the group had experience and proper equipment.

Sunday is Father’s Day. On Saturday, Hilltop Family Resource Center based in Montrose, is hosting a Fatherhood Appreciation Day at Riverbottom Park from noon to 3. John Schmitz has a unique role at Hilltop as a fatherhood navigator, helping dads learn nurturing behaviors, teaching age appropriate play, and empowering dads to be more active in their kids’ lives. He says goals for men he helps are pretty simple.

Nichole Fox leads an up and coming organization called Give a Dam. She’s based in Durango and travels our region educating people on beavers and water restoration. On Saturday afternoon she will lead an interactive activity she calls Nature Theater at the North Fork Community Fair in Paonia Town Park, organized by Colorado Farm and Food Alliance and The Learning Council.

KVNF Regional Newscast Give a DamHilltopFather's DaybeaversGun Control in ColoradoRafter drownsPaonia Town Park
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
