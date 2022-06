Today we hear another edition of The Colorado Howl, by Raymond Toney and KDUR. Plus, the streams, creeks and rivers that run from jagged mountains into Crested Butte’s watersheds are iconic. At a glance, water in creeks and streams around the area is clear and pristine. But the legacy of mining tells a different story. For the Headwaters series, Stephanie Maltarich reports on the continued progress being made by the area’s most upstream stewards.