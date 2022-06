Raymond Toney shares another edition of The Colorado Howl, about gray wolf reintroduction, from KDUR Durango. Then, in the Upper Gunnison River Basin, a majority of water that melts from mountains is used for agriculture. Fields are irrigated for pasture and hay to feed cattle on nearly 100 ranches in the region. A centuries-old system determines who gets water first and who gets it last. Stephanie Maltarich reports for Headwaters.