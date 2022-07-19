KVNF Regional Newscast: July 19, 2022

(:05) This is KVNF’s Regional Newscast for Tuesday, July 19th. I’m Stephanie Maltarich.

(:40) Yesterday, Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reporter Charles Ashby reported on a last-minute hearing held on Friday afternoon regarding an arrest warrant issued for Tina Peters. The warrant was issued when Peters traveled to Las Vegas last week for a conference, leaving the state the same day Mesa County District Judge Matthew Barrett issued a court order banning her from out-of-state travel. Peters's attorney, Harvey Steinberg, took the blame saying he did not learn about the order until his client had already left the state. Following her loss for the GOP secretary of state nomination at the end of June, judge Barrett determined Peters, quote, “a flight risk”. Friday’s meeting ended with nothing more than a stern warning from Judge Barrett.

(:30) On Friday, the Montrose Press reported the CEO of Delta-Montrose Electric Association has resigned. Alyssa Clemsen Roberts held the position for less than a year and is moving on to another co-op on the East Coast. DMEA board president Kyle Martinez applauded Clemsen Roberts for helping revive the Garnet Mesa Solar Project. The leadership team pivoted the project’s approach to combine solar generation with livestock grazing after Delta County Commissioners denied the initial permit. Martinez said the search for a new CEO will start soon but could take up to 90 days.

(:45) And the Colorado Sun reporter William Woody visited Olathe this past weekend to report on the start of the 2022 corn harvest. Woody spent the day with Tuxedo Corn Company as they embarked on their 38th year harvesting sweet corn. John Harold, the farmer behind Tuxedo Corn, estimates they will have an average year and will stock about 600,000 boxes. Each box holds about 48 ears of corn, which means 28.8 million ears of the famous Olathe sweet corn will stock grocery stores from coast to coast this summer. Holder said the wet spring combined with earlier monsoons have created ideal growing conditions. But despite a good outlook for the season, Harold is dealing with other challenges: like continued inflation and water shortages around the West.

(:13) If you have a menstrual period, you’ve likely noticed some empty shelves where tampons are usually sold. And where there are pads and tampons, the prices have increased. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Madelyn Beck reports on what that means.

(:12) Across the country inflation rates are at all-time highs - affecting many industries. Ranchers and farmers in our region are also seeing their costs rise. Wyoming Public Radio’s Caitlin Tan has more for the Mountain West News Bureau.

(:18) For the millions of refugees, as well as the millions of civilians still left in Ukraine, something as basic as charging your cell phone can be a challenge with potentially fatal consequences. A group of students and climate activists at Western Colorado University in Gunnison wants to help. KBUT’s Christopher Biddle has more.

(:05) And that wraps up Tuesday’s KVNF Regional Newscast. Thanks for tuning in.