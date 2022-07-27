KVNF Regional Newscast: July 27, 2022

You are tuned in to KVNF’s Regional Newscast for Wednesday, July 27. I’m Stephanie Maltarich.

The Colorado Public Utilities Commission (PUC) is holding a community meeting tomorrow, July 28, at the Montrose Event Center. The meeting will discuss the new clean heat plans and the future of gas. Starting in 2023, clean heat plans will require gas companies to document how they plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

With climate change and drought in the West, farmers have to adapt. This summer a cannabis consulting group in New Mexico is digging into the best cannabis strains that can beat the heat. Emma Gibson of the Mountain West News Bureau has more.

SPOT (:51)

The BLM recently started rounding up wild horses on land between Rangely and Meeker in northwest Colorado. The ongoing round-up, or what the BLM calls a gather, was originally set for September. But BLM officials announced in June they were moving the event up two months. The BLM cited the poor condition of the wild horses, and the high numbers of horses roaming in the 190-thousand-acre Piceance-East Douglas Herd Management Area.

The federal agency is seeking to remove 1,050 wild horses from the area.

But wild horse advocates say the horses are not in poor condition, and that cattle are causing more problems on the range than the horses.

For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, Aspen Public Radio’s Halle Zander reports.

FEATURE (6:12)

And that wraps up Tuesday’s KVNF Regional Newscast. I’m Stephanie Maltarich, thanks for listening.