KVNF Regional Newscast: July 29, 2022

This is KVNF’s regional Newscast for Friday July 29, 2022. I’m Stephanie Maltarich.

On Tuesday, five conservation groups filed a lawsuit against the state of Colorado out of a district court in Gunnison. The lawsuit targets the West Elk mine near Paonia. The groups claim the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment failed in approving a permit relating to state and federal air quality regulations. A lawyer representing the group says the mine is one of the largest air polluters in the state yet it continues to operate without a permit.

The Montrose Press reported on a visit from Governor Polis to the region this week. Polis spent a day in Norwood where he learned about the Pinon Park Workforce Housing Project. He also sat on two panels discussing affordable housing and rural housing solutions while listening to housing concerns from local citizens. The panels discussed new housing programs that involve donated land and prefabricated homes that locals can own.

And Last week two Colorado activists announced their departure of the “election integrity” group Cause of America. The organization is funded by My Pillow CEO and election denier Mike Lindell. While reporting the story, Colorado Newsline Editor Quentin Young was threatened by Lindell, saying quote, “I will be calling out your name nationally, every minute of every day of my show … And you will be known as the worst journalist this country has ever seen. Do I make myself clear?”

Two Republicans who lost their primary races last month are raising unfounded claims of voter fraud and renewing their requests for recounts. Capitol Coverage reporter Scott Franz has more.

SPOT (:37)

An annual Native American athletic tradition is coming back to Southwest Colorado this week after taking two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For KSJD, KSUT and Rocky Mountain Community Radio, Clark Adomaitis (ADDA-MY-DISS) has more.

SPOT (:57)

Nutrient-rich composting material often referred to as “black gold” is being created in the dry adobe hills at a commercial composting site near the base of the Grand Mesa in Delta County. KVNF Freelance Reporter Lisa Young reports.

FEATURE (4:29)

And that does it for Friday’s KVNF’s Regional Newscast. I’m Stephanie Maltarich, have a great weekend and thanks for listening.