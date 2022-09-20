KVNF Regional Newscast: September 20, 2022

NEWSCAST INTRO (:05) This is KVNF’s Regional Newscast for Tuesday, September 20th. I’m Lisa Young.

Pot bust (:35) Multiple law enforcement agencies seized hundreds of illegal marijuana plants at two properties near Crawford in Delta County. Agents removed 680 mature marijuana plants,16 pounds of processed marijuana and roughly one ounce of mushrooms at the two adjacent properties. Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor says four suspects were detained without incident, following the execution of a search warrant. The case moves on to the 7th Judicial District DA'S Office for prosecution.

Museum (:30)Thanks to a matching grant from the city of Montrose, the Museum of the Mountain West has a new look, reports the Montrose Daily Press. The 21 thousand dollar grant will allow the museum to update its appearance- including a new facade on its main building as well as, nearly doubling its gift shop. The museum on Miami Road contains thousands of artifacts, along with several historic buildings.

Climate (:20) The Colorado Sun reports that the state has fallen behind statutory goals to cut greenhouse gas emissions for 2025 and 2030. The projected gap is widest in transportation. The state needs to cut 10 million tons of annual carbon emissions to meet legislated goals of 26 percent cuts from 2005 (two thousand five) levels by 2025.

Water is a precious resource in Colorado and across the Southwest, but it's up to states to decide which waterways deserve protections under the Clean Water Act. Eric Galatas has more.

Major cities in the West- who depend on the depleted Colorado River- are scrambling to boost their supplies and keep taps flowing. Climate change is already cutting into the amount they get from mother nature, leaving those cities to turn to reusing the water they already have. K-U-N-C's Alex Hager has more.

