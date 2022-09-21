KVNF Regional Newscast: September 21, 2022

After a brief hiatus KVNF Regional Newscasts will now air on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Delta County Dispatch received a call on Tuesday, September 20 regarding an active shooter in progress at Delta and Cedaredge High Schools. The information was deemed to be untrue. The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office is investigating whether Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario broke campaign finance laws by using public resources to support U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert. Delta-Montrose Electric Association will conduct aerial line inspections across its service area next Wednesday. Citizens may see and hear the low flying helicopter during the inspection process.