© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
WEB_BANNER_THANKS-01.png
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: September 21, 2022

Published September 21, 2022 at 6:00 AM MDT
image-from-rawpixel-id-440013-jpeg.jpg
rawpixel.com / NASA (Source)
/
A Russian search and rescue helicopter arrives at the Soyuz TMA-13M spacecraft landing site, 2014-11-10. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

After a brief hiatus KVNF Regional Newscasts will now air on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Delta County Dispatch received a call on Tuesday, September 20 regarding an active shooter in progress at Delta and Cedaredge High Schools. The information was deemed to be untrue. The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office is investigating whether Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario broke campaign finance laws by using public resources to support U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert. Delta-Montrose Electric Association will conduct aerial line inspections across its service area next Wednesday. Citizens may see and hear the low flying helicopter during the inspection process.

Tags
KVNF Regional Newscast North Fork High SchoolCedaredge High SchoolGarfield County SheriffLauren BoebertDMEA
Stay Connected
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young