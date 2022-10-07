KVNF Regional Newscast: October 7, 2022

Lisa Young interviews Tracy Ihnot, Communications Director for Delta County Library District regarding county libraries.

Sometimes those of us in public media make mistakes, that’s the human element in People Powered Public Media. Today’s story begins with an apology to our KVNF listeners and to Delta County Library District.

Lisa: On behalf of KVNF, please allow me to offer an apology and correction to a story we ran on the morning of Oct.4 concerning the possible closure of some Delta County Libraries due to cost overruns at the new Delta branch. Unfortunately, Tuesday’s report contained incorrect information. We at KVNF believe in providing the most accurate information possible in our reporting.

Today I have Tracy Ihnot, Communications Director for Delta County Libraries, with me to clear up any misinformation and provide us with a timely update on Delta County Libraries. Tracy, thank you for joining me today.

Tracy: Thank you so much for having me.

Lisa: As you are aware, there are a lot of rumors going around about the possibility of libraries in Paonia, Crawford, Hotchkiss and Cedaredge closing. One rumor is that libraries may be closing due to the cost overruns at the new Delta branch. What can you tell us about the status of the libraries?

Tracy: First, I would like to be clear that the Delta Library building project is not the cause of the libraries facing a deficit budget. Since 2011, the District has significantly reduced library service hours, staff, programming, collections and services in order to balance the budget with increasing expenses and declining or flat revenue. In 2013 and 2019 the voters of Delta County said “no” to increasing revenue for the District. In 2021, the District passed a ballot measure to stabilize the property tax revenue it receives annually. While the 2021 ballot measure ensures that the District will not continue to lose property tax revenue, expenses continue to increase annually.

I can tell you that the District Budget Committee has concluded its review of the proposed 2023 budget and the District Director is presenting a deficit budget to the District Board at the October 7 special meeting that includes keeping five libraries open for 2023. The proposed budget includes the expense of placing a levy funding request on the November 2023 ballot.

Lisa: I know many have asked how the Library District is funding the new branch in Delta. Can you tell us more about that?

Tracy: The District is not contributing any library property tax revenue, which is its primary revenue source, toward this building project. The funds allocated for this project are distributed to the District from the County annually as capital funds. The County is paying for the bulk of the renovation project by contributing over 2.4 million dollars. The City of Delta is contributing $834,000 of federal COVID relief funds and a DOLA grant for $430,000. The District’s contribution is $534,000 to be paid from the capital funds distributed annually from the County. If the District were to remain in the Carnegie building, its maintenance responsibilities would be two to three times higher than the cost of moving to the newly renovated building. Let me remind listeners that Delta Library is moving from one City-owned building to another City-owned renovated building.

Lisa: Thank you, since many are worried about the cost overruns for the new Delta branch can you tell our listeners how the library district plans to pay for the construction cost overruns at the new branch?

Tracy: Absolutely. We have an agreement with the County that the annual county Library appropriation (the 50k that the Library receives annually from the County for cap projects) shall be retained by the County to satisfy the districts share of capital cost overruns. The $50,000 that the District receives annually from the County for capital projects has benefited all five libraries in Delta County for many years.

Lisa: Where can our listeners learn more about the current status of the library district and its five county libraries?

Tracy: The Library Board is hosting a special meeting on October 7 at 3pm at Memorial Hall to review and accept the 2023 proposed budget and the public is welcome to attend. They can also visit the Library Board page of our website at deltalibraries.org for answers to frequently asked questions and information about past and upcoming board meetings.

Lisa: Tracy, thank you so much for speaking with me today.

Tracy: Thank you, Lisa.