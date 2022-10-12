© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: October 12, 2022

Published October 12, 2022 at 8:01 AM MDT
The Denver Post is reporting that Colorado Ranchers are preparing for more wolf attacks as state officials investigate the killings of 18 calves south of Meeker. The attack took place in the White River National Forest about two weeks ago. While there were signs of a wolf attack, wildlife officials have yet to confirm the information. The attack was far away from the state’s only confirmed wolf pack living in North Park near Walden.

Grand Junction Police have made an arrest in the Sunday morning shooting at the Fishing Hole on North Avenue. Officers arrested 18-year-old Aaron Frost, of Grand Junction. He is facing a number of charges including Criminal Attempt to Commit First Degree Murder. An adult female was transported to St. Mary's with gunshot wounds. A second victim, an adult male, was also treated for a gunshot wound and released. Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Delta County has received a $100,000 dollar grant for wildland fire fuels mitigation. County Administrator Robbie LeValley says the grant from Colorado Strategic Wildfire Action Program will focus on a number of projects in the county including G-50 road; Paonia and Grand Mesa. The mitigation work is designed to protect the communities in case of wildfire.

A new law is expected to cut the federal deficit by 237 billion dollars and help seniors with prescription drugs. Some 64 million Medicare beneficiaries, including 930,000 in Colorado, will get relief from rising drug prices because of provisions in the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act.

