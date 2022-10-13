© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: October 13, 2022

Published October 13, 2022 at 11:04 AM MDT
Adam Frisch at Delta County Fairgrounds

Delta County Democrats hosted a number of candidates in Hotchkiss on Tuesday afternoon. Among those “stumping” in the North Fork was Aspen Businessman Adam Frisch who is looking to unseat incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert for the third Congressional District (CD-3) in Colorado. The contentious race in Colorado has drawn national attention. Prior to his address, Frisch spoke with KVNF. KVNF will continue to bring you Election 2022 news, interviews and features in the coming weeks.

President Joe Biden designated the Camp Hale — Continental Divide National Monument on Wednesday. The Colorado Sun reports that the Biden administration simultaneously moved to block mining and oil and gas drilling on over 200 thousand acres of Colorado’s Thompson Divide. The Camp Hale monument adds protections to the former Army base near Leadville where 10th Mountain Division soldiers trained during World War II. The monument is the first designated by Biden. It also includes the Tenmile Range mountains west of Frisco and Breckenridge.

