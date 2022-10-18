KVNF Regional Newscast: October 18, 2022

Last week’s car accident on Hwy 133 between Hotchkiss and Paonia left two local high school students dead. The driver, an 18 year old male and a younger passenger were also injured. A press release from the Colorado State Patrol said the victims, a 17-year-old girl from Delta and an 18-year-old Paonia man were not wearing seatbelts. Names were not released last week, however the Colorado State Patrol said that high speed, as well as, possible alcohol or marijuana use may have been factors in the early morning accident.

The week of October 16th thru the 22nd is National Teen Driver Safety Week. The Colorado State Patrol is alerting parents and caregivers to the seven “red flags” that could determine if their teen is being unsafe behind the wheel. According to the State Patrol, accident information from the past three years shows the top crash factors for at-fault drivers between the ages of 16-21 were being distracted, speeding, traveling outside the designated lane and impaired driving. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that drivers under the age of 20 are three times more likely to be in a car crash than all other drivers.

Colorado voters will decide if the state’s top three percent of earners, those who bring home more than $300,000 a year, should lose tax deductions to pay for kids to eat at school. In keeping with our election coverage, KVNF recently interviewed Democrat Kevin Kuns who is challenging incumbent Republican Marc Catlin for House District 58.

KVNF requested interviews with Congresswoman Lauren Boebert and Rep. Marc Catlin.