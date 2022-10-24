© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: October 20, 2022

Published October 24, 2022 at 1:22 PM MDT
Colorado State Capitol

Delta County Commissioners voted in favor of denying a mobile hot mix asphalt plant during Tuesday’s public hearing. Commissioners did approve the gravel pit expansion proposed by Elam Construction, however, the asphalt plant to be located south of the Gunnison River bridge on Highway 65 was unanimously defeated. News of the possible asphalt plant drew public outcry from nearby residents– prior to and at the public hearing. While many citizens complained that the plant would mar the natural beauty of the area, one resident called out the potential health hazards to humans, crops and animals. In late August, the Delta County Planning Commission had recommended against the mobile hot mix asphalt plant, kicking off the two-part public hearing and consideration from County Commissioners.

Colorado lawmakers are embracing a secret online voting system to help decide which bills should live or die. Supporters say it gives more elected officials a voice and takes drama out of decision making. But as KUNC investigative reporter Scott Franz reports that some lawmakers and government transparency advocates are sounding the alarm, saying the secret votes shut the public out of key decisions and may even violate open meeting laws.

KVNF Regional Newscasts air Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 8:00 a.m and 5:50 p.m. News tips and information can be sent to news@kvnf.org

KVNF Regional Newscast Delta County CommissionersColorado General Assembly
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas,, but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
