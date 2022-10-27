© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: October 27, 2022

Published October 27, 2022 at 8:01 AM MDT
Colorado US Senate Race 2022 - Interview with Senator Michael Bennet

The US Senate race here in Colorado is getting a lot of attention from across the country. Incumbent Senator Michael Bennet is facing off against Republican Joe O’Dea. Bennet’s platform includes expanding tax benefits for parents, increasing transparency in healthcare and getting special interests out of American politics. Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s Lucas Brady Woods speaks with Senator Bennet about the race.

KVNF Regional Newscasts air Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 8:00 am and 5:50 p.m. on your Mountain Grown Community Radio station.

KVNF Regional Newscast 2022 Election
