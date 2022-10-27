KVNF Regional Newscast: October 27, 2022

The US Senate race here in Colorado is getting a lot of attention from across the country. Incumbent Senator Michael Bennet is facing off against Republican Joe O’Dea. Bennet’s platform includes expanding tax benefits for parents, increasing transparency in healthcare and getting special interests out of American politics. Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s Lucas Brady Woods speaks with Senator Bennet about the race.

KVNF Regional Newscasts air Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 8:00 am and 5:50 p.m. on your Mountain Grown Community Radio station.

