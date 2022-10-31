KVNF Regional Newscast: October 31, 2022

Wildfire mitigation will be coming to Grand Mesa, thanks to new federal funding. The Daily Sentinel reports that the critical mitigation work will be a joint effort with GMUG's Valley Ranger District, Colorado State Forest and Mesa and Delta counties. The groups will form the Grand Mesa Watershed Resiliency Partnership to reduce wildland fire hazards on the mesa. A spokesperson for the Forest Service says $50 million dollars could be possible from the bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act.

The Denver Post reports that Winter Park will see its earliest opening day in its 82-year history. The ski area in Grand County opens today for Halloween with at least two lifts in operation. Winter Park is the third ski resort to open in the state behind Arapahoe Basin and Keystone.

The price of health insurance in Colorado is expected to rise next year, the “cost hike” contradicts a promise made by the Polis Administration.

The invasive Japanese Beetle was discovered in Grand Junction, over the summer. Adult beetles feed on more than 300 species of plants impacting the Western Slope's agricultural economy. A number of Front Range communities have been dealing with the invasive insect. Laura Palmisano talked with Rich Guggenheim of the Plant Health Certification Program for the Colorado Department of Agriculture about the problem.

