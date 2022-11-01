© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Banner3-01.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: November 1, 2022

Published November 1, 2022 at 8:01 AM MDT
Prop 121 GG.jpg
Lisa Young
/
KVNF
Two tax-related measures are on Colorado ballots this year, Proposition 121 and Prop GG

Delta-Montrose Electric Association and Elevate will provide free internet service to qualifying families in the Montrose County School District. The service is available to students who receive free and reduced lunch. The plan includes 150 megabits per second internet service and free installation until May 31, 2023. Upcoming ballot measure FF, “Healthy school meals for all,” would potentially provide free meals to all public school students in Colorado. If the ballot measure passes, DMEA would establish a new action plan.

Sales activity held steady for the town of Ouray during August, reports the Ouray Plaindealer. Through the first eight months of the year, the town has collected nearly $1.95 million dollars in sales taxes up more than 1% from last year. August sales tax revenue is up nearly 55% over August 2019.

Two tax-related measures are on Colorado ballots this year. State ballot Proposition 121 asks voters if they would like to decrease the state income tax rate. and Prop GG would add a table to all income tax-related ballot measures in an effort to clarify how tax measures will affect different socioeconomic groups.

KVNF Regional Newscasts will now air Monday through Friday at 8 o’clock in the morning and again at 5:50 in the evening… on your Mountain Grown Community Radio station.

Tags
KVNF Regional Newscast DMEAOuray Colorado2022 Election
Stay Connected
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas,, but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young