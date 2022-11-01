KVNF Regional Newscast: November 1, 2022

Delta-Montrose Electric Association and Elevate will provide free internet service to qualifying families in the Montrose County School District. The service is available to students who receive free and reduced lunch. The plan includes 150 megabits per second internet service and free installation until May 31, 2023. Upcoming ballot measure FF, “Healthy school meals for all,” would potentially provide free meals to all public school students in Colorado. If the ballot measure passes, DMEA would establish a new action plan.

Sales activity held steady for the town of Ouray during August, reports the Ouray Plaindealer. Through the first eight months of the year, the town has collected nearly $1.95 million dollars in sales taxes up more than 1% from last year. August sales tax revenue is up nearly 55% over August 2019.

Two tax-related measures are on Colorado ballots this year. State ballot Proposition 121 asks voters if they would like to decrease the state income tax rate. and Prop GG would add a table to all income tax-related ballot measures in an effort to clarify how tax measures will affect different socioeconomic groups.

