KVNF Regional Newscast: November 2, 2022

Colorado State Representative Hugh McKean, the leader of the Republican caucus, died of an apparent heart attack over the weekend, reports the Denver Post. Republicans will select a new leader on Nov. 10, following the midterm election. Capitol insiders say Representatives Mike Lynch and Richard Holtorf could step into the party’s top leadership positions going forward.

Colorado is getting five hundred million dollars from the federal government to address contaminated drinking water. The funding will be distributed over a five-year period, and will be used to replace lead water pipes across the state. It will also go towards removing so-called forever-chemicals, which come from household and industrial products like non-stick cookware and fire-fighting foam. The funding mainly comes from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will be distributed through the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Four school districts in Colorado are getting almost three million dollars from the federal government for electric school buses. That includes almost eight-hundred-thousand dollars for the East Grand School District in Granby, which will cover two, zero-emission buses. The money will fund a total of nine electric school buses statewide. The funding is part of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program, and comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The other Colorado communities included are Mosca, Silma and Weston.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is opposing Proposition 122. The ballot measure would legalize the psychological compound in so-called magic mushrooms, called psilocybin for use in some mental health treatments. Weiser and dozens of other elected officials signed a letter urging voters to reject the measure. The letter objects to Prop 122 because it would not allow local governments to opt out of the measure and because it lowers the penalties for possessing psychedelics. Proponents argue there is strong evidence supporting the psychological benefits of psilocybin. The city of Denver decriminalized hallucinogenic mushrooms in 2019.

Boulder area organizations launched efforts this year to reduce waste from holiday celebrations, including repurposing Halloween costumes. K-G-N-U’s Shannon Young shares more on today's Regional Newscast.

