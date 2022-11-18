KVNF Regional Newscast: November 18, 2022

News broke on Friday afternoon, that Democratic challenger Adam Frisch conceded the race in Colorado’s Third Congressional District to incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert. The difference in the race at noon today was roughly 554 votes according to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office website. In a statement to the media Frisch said, “The voters have spoken. And while we showed great progress, I remain down by a few hundred votes.” Under Colorado Law, a recount seemed likely, but Frisch said a recount would “would be disingenuous and unethical…” The Aspen businessman also said he didn’t “want to raise false hope and raise fundraising for a recount.”

Secretary of State Jena Griswold will certify the election results on Dec. 5. Colorado law mandates a recount if the number of votes between the top two candidates equals less than 0.5 percent of the votes cast for the leading candidate.

The Denver Post is reporting on the rise of RSV, COVID and FLU hospitalizations in the state. According to a recent Denver Post Newsletter, Colorado is heading into a major holiday with the three viruses putting pressure on the state's hospitals. As of Tuesday, Nov. 15th, 379 people were hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 that’s an 18 percent increase from a week earlier. The increase is on top of a 47 percent jump from the previous week. COVID hospitalizations are at their highest level since late last February. RSV hospitalizations are up a whopping 280 percent higher than it was at last year’s peak. And hospitalizations due to the FLU are higher than in recent years. As of Oct. 2nd, the state recorded 164 FLU related hospitalizations.

One Lake City man may be having fish for Thanksgiving….Matt Smiley nabbed a state record Brook trout while fishing the Waterdog Lake in the Uncompahgre National Forest last month. The record setting fish came in at 26.25 inches and weighed eight pounds, 9 ounces. Smiley, who works for Favorite Fishing Rods, also holds a Utah state record for a much larger lake trout that measured 48 inches and weighed just under 53 pounds.

